FORT DODGE — Two central Iowa squads won state softball championships on Thursday. For one, it was a first-time achievement. For the other, it’s become commonplace.

Ankeny Centennial started the day with an 11-0 domination of Pleasant Valley in the Class 5A state title game. It’s the Jaguars’ first softball championship. Centennial outscored opponents 29-2 in the state tournament.

In the nightcap, Winterset won the 4A crown with a 5-3 win over North Scott. The Huskies started the week as the 7-seed in the tournament, but won it all. It’s Winterset’s third championship in four years, and fourth title since 2017.

The title games in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A are Friday.