The Ankeny Centennial Jaguars practically have a reserved parking spot at the state volleyball tournament. The Jags have made state eight of the nine years they’ve had a school, and that includes this past season. Centennial has also won three state championships, or 33% of the time.



The Jaguars lost starters from last year’s 30-10, conference title-sharing team, but Centennial reloads more than rebuilds.

