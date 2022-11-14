Joe Woodley has never lost a regular season football game as Grand View’s head coach. Woodley is a remarkable 39-0.



Woodley is the son of former Grand View head coach Mike Woodley. The father & son helped GV wins its first national championship. Joe played high school football at West Des Moines Valley and college for Iowa State University.



The Vikings are currently ranked #2 in the NAIA coaches poll. Grand View hosts Carroll College in the first round of the playoffs, Saturday at noon, Duke Williams Stadium in Des Moines.

