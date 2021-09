INDIANOLA, Iowa -- Thousands of heavy metal fans flocked to the National Balloon Classic Field in Indianola over the weekend for Knotfest, a festival created by the band Slipknot. However, fans were left disappointed by the long lines and a lack of water and security at the festival.

"The concert itself was spectacular. The bands were great. Even the ones I didn't care to see put on a great show. The sound was great, screens were great, all that was fine. Everything else was terrible," said Jim Byers, who was among the 30,000 fans to attend the festival.