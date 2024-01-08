Caitlin Clark says Caitlin’s Crunch Time sugar frosted flakes cereal will hit select Hy-Vee shelves beginning Thursday, January 11th.



Clark says all proceeds go to the Caitlin Clark Foundation. Clark’s foundation says its mission is to “uplift and improve the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition, and sport—three pillars Caitlin believes were foundational in her success.”

