DES MOINES — Caitlin Clark’s takeover of college basketball continues.

Clark has become a transcendent star in basketball, and will likely win national player of the year honors.

Clark’s family and high school coach talked with John Sears about her success, her passion and the pressure she deals with.

Iowa faces Colorado on Friday in Seattle in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes are favored to win the Seattle 4 region and advance to the Final Four in Dallas.