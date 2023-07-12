Caitlin Clark won the ESPY for Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports. Clark was named the winner over fellow nominees Jordy Bahl (Oklahoma, softball), Izzy Scane (Northwestern, lacrosse), and Trinity Thomas (Florida, gymnastics).

The award was not shown on the ABC/ESPN broadcast. Clark was also up for Breakthrough Athlete, which was won by LSU’s Angel Reese. Former Cyclone star Brock Purdy, and Julio Rodriguez of the Mariners were the other nominees.

Clark led Iowa to its first-ever NCAA Championship game and helped post the Hawkeye’s most wins in a single season. During the NCAA Tournament, Clark posted the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA Tournament history (men’s or women’s), and broke the NCAA single-tournament records for most 3-point FG made (24), and most points scored (191). This season, Clark was the only player in the nation with 1,000 points, 240 rebounds, 310 assists and 45 steals.

Off the court, she is a two-time First Team Academic All-American and was named the 2023 CSC Academic All-America of the Year.



U of Iowa Sports Information’s Bailey Turner contributed to this story.

Photo: AP