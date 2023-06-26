Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has won the prestigious Honda Cup, which goes to the top collegiate woman athlete in America. Each of 12 NCAA women’s sports has one finalist, and Clark, representing basketball, took overall honors. Clark, a junior All-American from West Des Moines, has won virtually every award she’s eligible for this season, none bigger than this one.



Clark was the only player in the nation this season with 1,000 points, 240 rebounds, 310 assists and 45 steals. She led the Hawkeyes to the national championship game, and a runner-up finish to LSU.



Clark played high school ball for Dowling Catholic.





