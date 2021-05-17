Caitlin Clark Selected to USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has been named to the 2021 USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team competing in Hungary this summer.

Clark was one of nine players selected to represent the USA at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary. The tournament is scheduled Aug. 7-19.

The West Des Moines native previously won gold medals with the USA at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup and the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

Clark averaged 26.6 points per game to lead NCAA Division I women’s basketball in scoring this past season at the University of Iowa.

The 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup will feature 16 nations including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, host Hungary, Italy, Japan, Mali, Russia, South Korea, Spain and the USA.

The U19 team will be coached by UCLA head coach Cori Close. The USA will open the tournament against Italy on Aug. 7, followed by Australia on Aug. 8 and Egypt on Aug. 10. Game times have not yet been announced by FIBA.

Five finalists are competing for the final three spots on the USA roster. The final 12-member squad will be announced prior to the team’s departure to Europe.

2021 USA U19 World Cup Team

Lauren Betts (Grandview H.S./ Centennial, Colo.); Sonia Citron (The Ursuline School/Scarsdale, N.Y.); Caitlin Clark (Iowa/West Des Moines, Iowa); Sania Feagin (Forest Park H.S./Ellenwood, Ga.); Azzi Fudd (St. John’s College H.S. (D.C.)/ Arlington, Va.); Diamond Johnson (North Carolina State/Philadelphia, Pa.); Te-hina Paopao (Oregon/Oceanside, Calif.); Jewel Spear (Wake Forest/The Colony, Texas); and Payton Verhulst (Bishop Meige H.S./DeSoto, Kan).

Five finalists

Amari DeBerry (Williamsville South H.S./Buffalo, N.Y.); Angel Reese (Maryland/ Baltimore, Md.); Lauren Ware (Arizona/Bismarck, N.D.); Maddy Westbeld (Notre Dame/Kettering, Ohio); and Jersey Wolfenbarger (Northside H.S./Fort Smith, Ark.)