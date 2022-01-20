Caitlin Clark makes history

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One metro hardware store owner says the freezing weather is giving him a break from weeks of high traffic. When the forecast calls for snow, they're busy. When the forecast calls for sub-zero, they're busy. When the weather actually goes into the minus zone, customers stay warm at home.

"If it gets cold enough they might be looking for a space heaters, gloves, heavy winter gloves, that sort of thing," said Steve Anderson, Assistant Manager for O'Donnell Ace Hardware on University, in Des Moines. "Generally we start getting road condition reports they're looking for that ice melt, we do a lot of volume of ice melt during bad weather."