Caitlin Clark makes history

Iowa’s sophomore guard scored 35 points with 13 rebounds and 11 assists in a 56-point win over Minnesota. Clark became the first woman in Big Ten history to record a triple-triple double in back-to-back games.
Here’s more on the win from the University of Iowa Sports Information:
- The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 105-49, inside Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota – the largest margin of victory over a Big Ten opponent and third largest margin of victory over an opponent in program history.
- Hawkeye sophomore Caitlin Clark registered her second-consecutive, fourth season and fifth career triple-double with 35 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Clark is the only Big Ten women’s basketball player to record a triple double in back-to-back games and four triple-doubles in a single season.
- Iowa broke its most-consecutive 3-pointer field goal streak with nine back-to-back 3-pointers, starting with a first quarter bucket (5:43) by junior McKenna Warnock and extended to a third-quarter 3-pointer by junior Gabbie Marshall. Clark (4), Marshall (3), Warnock (1)and senior Tomi Taiwo (1) contributed to the record.
- Three Hawkeyes scored in double figures, including Clark (35), senior Monika Czinano (23) and junior Gabbie Marshall (16).
- Marshall was 6-for-7 from the field, 3-for-4 from 3-point range, and added four steals and three assists on the night.
Photo from AP