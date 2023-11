The third ranked #Hawkeyes cruised by Fairleigh Dickson in an opening night mismatch, 102-46. All-American senior Caitlin Clark had 28 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds. She’s still good. Hannah Stuelke added 22 points, 9 rebounds.



Iowa starts the season 1-0 in front of a sold out crowd—the first of many—at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.



Photos: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) runs down a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Fairleigh Dickinson, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)