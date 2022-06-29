Saturday, July 23, has been designated “Kids’ Day” during the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway. More than 1,000 kids from central Iowa youth programs and school districts will attend the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250. The kids will also hang out with Hawkeye basketball star Caitlin Clark, and watch concerts featuring Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 104-80. The victory gave Iowa a share of the Big Ten Conference championship. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

All kids will get the chance to meet Clark at the Hy-Vee KidsFit tent beginning at 11 a.m. Fans will even compete in a 30-second shot clock challenge with the All-American.



Clark led the nation in scoring and assists. She attended Dowling Catholic high school in West Des Moines.



Photo credit: Hy-Vee, AP