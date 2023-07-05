By now, we know not to be surprised. No college athlete in America draws a crowd like Caitlin Clark.



In the past year, the rising Iowa senior has gone from basketball star to transcendent superstar.



Clark won collegiate woman athlete of the year, and every national player of the year award, but it’s been her personal appearances that have really shown her hard-to-measure popularity.



The latest example is a round of golf at Wednesday morning’s John Deere Classic Pro-Am. A large gathering of fans followed Clark’s every move, and she signed hundreds of autographs, especially for kids in Hawkeye gear, many of whom were wearing the #22.

Fans watch Iowa basketball player Caitlin Clark putt on the 15th hole during the John Deere Classic golf tournament Pro-Am, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)



Clark also played the back nine with two-time major winner Zach Johnson. Johnson graduated from Drake University, but is a lifelong Hawkeye fan. The two hadn’t met previously but spent time praising each other.



Johnson joked he hopea Clark plays three more seasons at Iowa. Clark is eligible to play two more, if she chooses.

Zach Johnson talks with Iowa basketball player Caitlin Clark, right, on the 14th hole during the John Deere Classic golf tournament Pro-Am, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The John Deere Classic Tournament runs Thursday through Sunday.



Photos: AP

Video: Blake Hornstein, WHBF