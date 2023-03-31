DALLAS — The most dynamic and dominant basketball player in the college game is going to need more room in her trophy case.

On Friday, Caitlin Clark was named the winner of the 2023 Arin Meyers Drysdale Award as the United States Basketball Writers Association National Player of the Year. The Iowa Hawkeye superstar has already won the 2023 Naismith Trophy, Wade Trophy, and been named Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

As a junior, Clark has averaged 27.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. Her jaw-dropping performance in the Elite Eight against Louisville netted her a historic 41 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. She’s the only player in the women’s or men’s NCAA tournament to reach a 40+ point triple-double.

She’s also the first Division I women’s basketball player to reach more than 900 points and 300 assists in a single season. Her don’t-blink-or-you’ll-miss-them passing skills have delighted crowds and kept her teammates contributing to Iowa’s offense, which leads the nation with 87.6 points per game.

Clark will lead the Hawkeyes against #1 seed, and defending national champion, South Carolina in the Final Four Friday night. You can watch the game on ESPN with tipoff planned for 8:30 p.m.