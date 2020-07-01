Budget Cuts Announced for Hawkeye Athletics Department

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa is the latest school making budget cuts to its sports department due to COVID-19.
Hawkeye Athletics has announced a $15 million reduction for the upcoming fiscal year.
Coaches Kirk Ferentz, Fran McCaffery, Tom Brands, and Lisa Bluder will each take a 15-percent pay cut.
Deputy Athletics Director Barbara Burke and Athletics Director Gary Barta will reduce their pay 25 to 30-percent.
This reduction plan assumes there will be fans in attendance for full football and basketball seasons. If that does not happen there will be more significant cuts made.