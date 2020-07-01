 

Budget Cuts Announced for Hawkeye Athletics Department

Iowa plays Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Penn State won 17-12. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa is the latest school making budget cuts to its sports department due to COVID-19. 

Hawkeye Athletics has announced a $15 million reduction for the upcoming fiscal year. 
Coaches Kirk Ferentz, Fran McCaffery, Tom Brands, and Lisa Bluder will each take a 15-percent pay cut. 

Deputy Athletics Director Barbara Burke and Athletics Director Gary Barta will reduce their pay 25 to 30-percent.

This reduction plan assumes there will be fans in attendance for full football and basketball seasons. If that does not happen there will be more significant cuts made. 

