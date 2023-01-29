49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy left the NFC Championship game in the first quarter with an apparent elbow injury. Purdy was hit mid-pass by Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick. Purdy’s arm being stopped resulted in a fumble.



Purdy was a four year starter at Iowa State. The former Cyclone has had a spectacular rookie season since taking over the 49ers starting job. Going into the title game, Purdy had quarterbacked the 49ers to eight wins, starting seven of those games.



No rookie quarterback has ever led his team to the Super Bowl.



At publishing time, a return to the game for Purdy had not been ruled out.



San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Photos: AP