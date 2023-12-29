ORLANDO – The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to take on Tennessee Monday in the Citrus Bowl, which will also be Brian Ferentz’s final game as Offensive Coordinator.
Friday, Ferentz talked to media, Keith Murphy was there.
by: John Sears
