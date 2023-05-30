We had highlights and post-game expectations for 11 games, but not all games were played. Weather postponed class 4A quarterfinals. Video from John Sears and Mark Freund above, scores below.
CLASS 1A
GCGR 4, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 0
Des Moines Christian 4, West Branch 0
Regina, Iowa City 2, West Liberty 1
Western Christian, Hull 1, Treynor 0
CLASS 2A
Assumption, Davenport 2, Perry 0
Nevada 1, Webster City 0
Gilbert 5, Greene County 0
Bishop Heelan, Sioux City 5, Center Point-Urbana 0
CLASS 3A
Des Moines, Hoover 6, Xavier, Cedar Rapids 0
Norwalk 3, Humboldt 2
Iowa City, Liberty 4, Dallas Center-Grimes 2
Marion 3, Denison-Schleswig 1
CLASS 4A – NOW MAY 31
7:30—#1 Valley, West Des Moines vs. #8 Ankeny Centennial – Field 9
7:30—#4 Johnston vs. #5 Prairie, Cedar Rapids – Field 8
7:30—#3 Iowa City, West vs. #6 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy – Field 7
7:30—#2 Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines vs. #7 Ames – Field 6