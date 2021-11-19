Bohannon sets Big Ten 3-pointer mark in Iowa victory

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) walks on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Alabama State, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jordan Bohannon hit four 3-pointers to become the Big Ten Conference leader in that category and Keegan Murray scored 26 points as Iowa rolled to a 108-82 victory over Alabama State in non-conference action Thursday night.

Bohannon, who entered play tied with Ohio State’s Jon Diebler (2008-11) with 374 made 3-pointers, scored 12 on 4-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Murray made 10 of 16 with a pair of 3s. Joe Toussaint finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Murray, Bohannon and Toussaint all hit 3s in the first 3:29 of the game as the Hawkeyes (3-0) opened with a 14-3 run and led 63-36 at by half.

Reserves led the Hornets (0-5). Christian McKay scored a career-high 20 on 8-of-12 shooting, including 4 of 5 from distance, while Gerald Liddell added a career-best 19 points. Michael Barber grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds. Trace Young was the lone starter to score in double figures with 10.

Iowa shot 52% from the floor (38 of 73) and 45.5% from distance (20 of 44). Alabama State sank 29 of 59 shots overall (49%) and made 11 of 24 from beyond the arc (45.8%).