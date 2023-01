DES MOINES – Jordan Bohannon is making the most of his time with the Iowa Wolves. In 8 games, Bohannon is averaging 10 points 4 rebounds, while playing 23 minutes per game.

Jordan leads the entire Wolves team in 3-point shooting percentage at 44%.

Bohannon scored 16 points in the latest win over Memphis on Sunday. Iowa is at Westchester on the 22nd.