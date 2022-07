In April Iowa State announced the start of the ‘We Will’ collective, a 501(c)3 non-profit, designed to help Iowa State student athletes use their NIL to give back to charities and others in need, while earning money.

Iowa State believes The We Will Collective is a creative way to uphold important values as a fan base, while still competing in the world of college athletics.

John Sears talked with Brent Blum, the Executive Director of the We Will collective, about how it all works.