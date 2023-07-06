SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Jonas Blixt heated up on the back nine at TPC Deere Run, playing his last six holes in 6 under for a 9-under 62 and a two-shot lead over Grayson Murray in the first round of the John Deere Classic. Murray was 8 under through 13 holes but stalled from there. He bogeyed his final hole and shot 64. Cameron Young also closed with a bogey and was part of a big group three shots back. Young is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 19. The 39-year-old Blixt is a three-time winner on tour but has only conditional status.

