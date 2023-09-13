IOWA CITY — The Big Ten publicly reprimanded Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini on Wednesday, following Ragaini’s critical comments on the officiating of a play during Saturday’s Cy-Hawk football game.

The play in question was a second-quarter interception made by Iowa State’s Jeremiah Cooper. During the play, Ragaini was Iowa QB Cade McNamara’s intended target. After some hand fighting, Ragaini went down, and Cooper picked off the pass.

Asked Tuesday if he felt it was pass interference, Ragaini responded.

“Was it pass interference? I feel like, what’s the NCAA or Big Ten going to fine me if I say that’s a horses— f—— call, or what?” Ragaini asked.

“I don’t know. I probably shouldn’t have dropped an f-bomb in there, but G——.”

On Wednesday, the Big Ten responded to Ragaini’s comments, saying he violated the conference’s sportsmanship policy.

The Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”

Ragaini issued a statement on the matter Wednesday afternoon, saying “I want to apologize for my public criticism of Saturday’s officiating. I am a competitive person and player. My comments reflected my passion for the game, and I apologize for my choice of language.”

It’s no more than a slap on the wrist, and the Big Ten says it considers the matter concluded.

Iowa hosts Western Michigan on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.