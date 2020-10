DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Buccaneers will start the 2020-21 season playing at Wells Fargo Arena after Buccaneer Arena sustained damage from the derecho in August. Buccaneer Arena in Urbandale suffered some of the worst damage in central Iowa during the derecho back on Aug. 10. Fierce winds ripped away portions of the roof and peeled off most of the shingles. It exposed the plywood underneath and left…