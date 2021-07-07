Big Decision for Ankeny Two-Sport Star

The MLB Draft starts on Sunday. Ankeny’s Brody Brecht is a projected top pick and will have a decision to make. Football and baseball at Iowa or turn professional after getting drafted.

John Sears has more on the flame-throwing Hawk Senior.

