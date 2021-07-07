Big Decision for Ankeny Two-Sport Star

ALTOONA, IOWA -- The Raging River at Adventureland theme park passed a safety inspection just days before a deadly accident that claimed the life on an 11-year-old boy. The park's attorney says investigators are focused on how the boat flipped over. The rafts weigh more than 1,500 pounds and float in water that is just knee deep in areas. The ride has been in operation for 40 years.

"Tens of thousands of boats have been launched on this ride," says Guy Cook, an attorney representing Adventureland, "Never ever has a boat tipped over or capsized in this 40 years. So that tells us number one, the ride is safe number two something different had to had happen on this day."