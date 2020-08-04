Big 12 Football Teams to Play Nine Conference Games, One Non-Conference

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – OCTOBER 19: Wide receiver Deshaunte Jones #8 of the Iowa State Cyclones runs the ball during the first half of the college football game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on October 19, 2019 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 Conference announced Monday its football programs will play a 10-game schedule this season.

The Big 12 is referring to it as a “9+1” schedule, which will consist of nine conference games and one non-conference home opponent.

Iowa State currently has three non-conference games scheduled between South Dakota, Ball State and UNLV but will now play just one of those opponents.

The Big 12 anticipates conference games will begin between mid- to late-September, with the expectation that non-conference games be played before league games start.

The Big 12 said this model gives them flexibility to move back the conference championship game to Dec. 12 or 19.

“We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.