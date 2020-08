Irving, Texas -- The Big 12 is moving ahead with a plan for a modified Fall 2020 sports season with new protocols in place to ensure student-athlete safety and medical clearance during the unchecked COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the policies agreed to by the Big 12 Board of Directors on Tuesday night are increased testing for COVID-19 and related ailments. Athletes in "high contact" sports will be tested three times per week. That includes football, volley and soccer. Players who do test positive for COVID-19 will have to undergo a series of cardiological tests before they are cleared to play.