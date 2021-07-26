Big 12 Conference Chaos: Oklahoma and Texas announce intent to leave

AMES, Iowa – The Big 12 Conference could be down to its final few years.

Oklahoma and Texas notified the Big 12 they would not be renewing an agreement that binds the league’s members through 2025. Now, questions about the future of the conference are circling “Cyclone Nation.”

“I thought the Big 12 was a good conference and it was going well,” Madesh Samanu, a senior student at Iowa State University, said. “We’re on par with other conferences across the nation and when I heard this news I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s something going on now.’”

Samanu is disappointed at the thought of the Big 12 powerhouses leaving the conference, but understands the departure has to do with finances.

“It’s like a family,” Samanu said. “Like even though we are rivals, we were like a family. When we played together we had a lot more fun, and I really enjoyed the football games.”

The Longhorns and Sooners have been in discussions with the Southeastern Conference about joining their league. The move would mean the SEC could end up with 16 teams.

Leaving only eight schools left in the Big 12, the possible departure has a majority of college sports fans wondering “What’s next?”

“I think it’s kind of crazy because yeah if Texas and Oklahoma leave the big 12, I don’t see the Big 12 staying together,” Logan Nosekabel, an Iowa Hawkeye fan, said. “And the other schools are going to have to scramble to find another conference.”

Some fans wonder if the Cyclones could end up in the Big Ten conference with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Others have fears how this college sports shake-up will end. Until we know more, one Cyclone student is staying positive.

“I’m not too worried,” Samanu said. “Iowa State will succeed wherever it goes.”

ISU President Dr. Wendy Wintersteen and Athletics Director Jamie Pollard posted a video Monday night titled, “The Future of Cyclone Athletics.”