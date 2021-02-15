Iowa Moves Up to No. 11; Gonzaga, Baylor Remain Atop AP Top 25

by: Aaron Beard, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives on Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in East Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Gonzaga and Baylor lead an unchanged quartet atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while Kansas has returned to the rankings at No. 23 after a one-week absence.

Coach Mark Few’s Bulldogs received 59 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s latest AP Top 25, while Scott Drew’s Bears claimed the other five. Those two teams have been 1-2 in all 13 polls this season and also headlined Saturday’s initial rankings for the committee that will select the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament.

Next came three straight Big Ten teams, starting with No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State in their same positions from last week, followed by Illinois in its return to the top 5 for the second time this season.

Houston, Virginia, Alabama, Oklahoma and Villanova rounded out the top 10.

No. 14 Creighton had the week’s biggest climb, jumping five spots after a weekend win over Villanova. No. 20 Missouri took the biggest tumble, falling 10 spots after two losses in Southeastern Conference play last week.

The Jayhawks fell out of last week’s poll for the first time in 12 years, but their absence turned out to be a short one. Kansas was one of three new additions to this week’s poll, joined by No. 24 Arkansas — marking the Razorbacks’ first appearance since January 2018 — and No. 25 San Diego State.

Oklahoma State, Purdue and Rutgers fell out of the rankings.

THE RANKINGS

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPrv
1. Gonzaga (59)20-015951
2. Baylor (5)17-015412
3. Michigan14-114693
4. Ohio St.17-414024
5. Illinois14-512906
6. Houston17-211718
7. Virginia15-311309
8. Alabama17-5108611
9. Oklahoma13-5107212
10. Villanova13-310615
11. Iowa15-691115
12. Texas13-588613
13. West Virginia14-683714
14. Creighton16-579419
15. Texas Tech14-67927
16. Florida St.11-362517
17. Southern Cal17-358720
18. Virginia Tech14-451418
19. Tennessee14-545316
20. Missouri13-541310
21. Wisconsin15-727421
22. Loyola of Chicago0-016722
23. Kansas15-7141
24. Arkansas16-5111
25. San Diego St.15-475

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 71, Rutgers 49, Belmont 47, Louisville 40, Colorado 31, Oregon 30, Drake 22, Purdue 20, Florida 17, Clemson 17, LSU 16, UCLA 11, VCU 10, Saint Louis 5, Xavier 4, Toledo 3, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, North Carolina 2, BYU 1, Wichita St. 1, Wright St. 1, Utah St. 1.

