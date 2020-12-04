Big Time Sports: Critical games on the schedule as ‘Champions Week’ approaches

INDIANAPOLIS – There are only two weeks left before the Big Ten’s “Champions Week.”

The best match-up of week seven is No. 12 Indiana on the road against No. 16 Wisconsin, but the most important game may be No. 4 Ohio State at Michigan State.

The Buckeyes must play both this week and next week against Michigan to meet the six-game minimum to qualify for the conference championship game Dec. 19 in Indianapolis. The Buckeyes’ games against Maryland and Illinois were canceled because of COVID-19 outbreaks. A Big Ten title is critical to securing a College Football Playoff berth.

Northwestern-Minnesota and Maryland-Michigan have already been canceled this week because of coronavirus concerns.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan, WTTV’s Chris Widlic and the Nexstar Nation preview the remaining five games in this week’s edition of “Big Time Sports,” streaming at 8 p.m. ET.

Here is the schedule for week 7:

Saturday, December 5th

Ohio State at Michigan State – 12:00 p.m. ET

Nebraska at Purdue – 12:00 p.m. ET

Penn State at Rutgers – 12:00 p.m. ET

Indiana at Wisconsin – 3:30 p.m. ET

Iowa at Illinois – 3:30 p.m. ET