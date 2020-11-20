Big Time Sports: 2 battles of unbeatens will have major impact on Big Ten standings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two battles of unbeatens in both divisions highlight the Big Ten’s week five schedule.
No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) hosts No. 9 Indiana (4-0) for control of the East. The Buckeyes try to stay on course for the College Football Playoffs, while the Hoosiers look to reach more program milestones. They aim to snap a 24-game losing streak to OSU.
In the West, No. 10 Wisconsin (2-0) visits No. 19 Northwestern (4-0). The Badgers returned from a two-week hiatus to dominate Michigan last Saturday, while the Wildcats beat Purdue for their first 4-0 league start since 1996.
WXIN’s Chris Hagan and WTTV’s Chris Widlic, along with the Nexstar Nation, will preview every Big Ten game in this week’s Big Time Sports at 8 p.m. ET.
They’ll also have the latest on the Michigan State-Maryland game, which is in jeopardy as the Terrapins continue to fight a COVID-19 outbreak.
Here is the schedule for week 5:
Friday, November 20
- Purdue at Minnesota – 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, November 21
- Illinois at Nebraska – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Michigan State at Maryland – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Indiana at Ohio State – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Iowa at Penn State – 3:30 p.m. ET
- Wisconsin at Northwestern – 3:30 p.m. ET
- Michigan at Rutgers – 7:30 p.m. ET