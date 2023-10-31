University of Iowa interim Athletics Director Beth Goetz took questions from reporters, including WHO 13’s John Sears, following Kirk Ferentz’s press conference Tuesday. It happened one day after Goetz notified both Kirk and Brian Ferentz that Brian is done with the Iowa football program at the end of the season.



Photos: AP

Iowa interim athletic director Beth Goetz speaks to reporters following an NCAA college football news conference, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Goetz announced a day earlier that head coach Kirk Ferentz’s son Brian would not return as offensive coordinator next year. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)