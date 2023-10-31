University of Iowa interim Athletics Director Beth Goetz took questions from reporters, including WHO 13’s John Sears, following Kirk Ferentz’s press conference Tuesday. It happened one day after Goetz notified both Kirk and Brian Ferentz that Brian is done with the Iowa football program at the end of the season.
Photos: AP
University of Iowa interim Athletics Director Beth Goetz took questions from reporters, including WHO 13’s John Sears, following Kirk Ferentz’s press conference Tuesday. It happened one day after Goetz notified both Kirk and Brian Ferentz that Brian is done with the Iowa football program at the end of the season.