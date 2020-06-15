Barta: Allegations Against Doyle and Iowa Football Program are a ‘Wake-Up Call’

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa athletics director Gary Barta said the allegations against former strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle and the Hawkeye football program are a “wake-up call.”

Barta held a press conference Monday following the university’s announcement that Doyle is no longer part of the football program after reaching a separation agreement. As part of the agreement, Doyle will receive 15 months of pay for a total of $1,112,499. It will be paid in two lump sums. He will also receive 15 months of benefits.

Doyle has been accused by dozens of former players of racial mistreatment. He has been with Kirk Ferentz and Hawkeye football for more than 20 years, helped 60 players reach NFL and made $800,000 per year.

The University of Iowa Office of General Counsel has hired the Kansas City law firm of Husch Blackwell to conduct an independent review of the allegations. Barta said the review will take weeks to complete, though it is not needed to reveal the program has problems.

“We know we have issues, and we have began taking steps to improve and move forward. However, the independent review is important in order to look into specific concerns that have arisen,” said Barta.

Barta spent the first few minutes of Monday’s press conference detailing the intense team meeting that he sat in on last Monday. He apologized to any student-athletes who felt mistreated during their time at Iowa.

Barta was visibly emotional at times during the press conference, fighting back tears when he talked about conversations he’s had with black colleagues about their experiences with racism. Barta said he’s also had “honest” conversations with some of the former players who spoke out recently. He said these conversations have opened his eyes to the issues taking place in the football program.

“For the first time in my life, these conversations have gone so much deeper,” said Barta.

Barta said he believes Ferentz when he claims he was unaware of the issues within his program.

“He knows as the leader of the program that he’s responsible for everything that occurs in his program,” said Barta. “I believe that he didn’t know all the things that he’s heard.”

Barta said he is confident the problems will improve because of Ferentz’s “willingness to change” and “get better.”