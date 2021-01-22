Ballard Girls, Waukee and Johnston Boys Defend Lofty Rankings

Three of the state’s top-rated teams proved why they’re so highly ranked on Friday night.

The Ballard girls, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, took down No. 13 Boone 39-17, using a 14-0 first-quarter run to distance themselves early. The Bombers stay undefeated with the win.

Back in the metro, No. 2 Waukee and No. 3 Johnston both picked up impressive wins. The Warriors outscored Dowling 40-18 in the second half, on their way to a 73-44 win over the Maroons.

The Dragons went on the road and won by double digits over No. 5 Valley, 56-43. It’s another notable win for Johnston, who avenged their only loss of the season. The Tigers beat the Dragons 64-61 on January 5th.