ALGONA – Bishop Garrigan Senior Audi Crooks is one of the greatest basketball players to ever play in the state of Iowa.



This season Crooks is averaging 32 points, 15 rebounds a game for the Golden Bears, and has every scoring and rebounding record for her school. In fact, when Audi’s career comes to a close next week, she will leave as a top 5 scorer and rebounder in Iowa high school history.

Audi is multi-talented. Off the court, she participates in volleyball and track, as well as choir and band.

Next year Audi will play college basketball at Iowa State.

John Sears has more on the multi-talented Senior.