AP Top 25: Hawkeyes remain No. 5, Cyclones drop out

Iowa State has dropped out of the AP Top 25 football rankings after losing to Baylor on Saturday.

Iowa State (2-2) was ranked No. 14 before falling to Baylor 31-29. The Cyclones are now ranked No. 32. Iowa State plays next against Kansas at home on Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1.

Iowa (4-0) remained at No. 5 in the rankings after beating Colorado State 24-14. Iowa plays at Maryland on Friday at 7 p.m. on FS1.

AP TOP 25

Alabama Georgia Oregon Penn State Iowa Oklahoma Cincinnati Arkansas Notre Dame Florida Ohio State Ole Miss Brigham Young Michigan Texas A&M Coastal Carolina Michigan State Fresno State Oklahoma State UCLA Baylor Auburn North Carolina State Wake Forest Clemson