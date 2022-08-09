SEATTLE (AP) — On a night when the Yankees ended their losing streak and Aaron Judge homered yet again, it wasn’t all good news for New York.

Judge hit his 44th homer, Josh Donaldson went deep and drove in three runs, and the Yankees snapped a five-game skid by beating the Seattle Mariners 9-4 on Monday.

Donaldson doubled twice and Andrew Benintendi also had two doubles and three RBIs as the Yankees hammered Seattle pitching. But they got a bad break early — Matt Carpenter fractured his left foot when he fouled off a pitch in the first inning.

“I have no doubt in my mind that he’s going to still make an impact on this team even while he’s hurt,” said Yankees starter Jameson Taillon, who threw seven innings to get the win. “He’s come in here right away and made an impact on a lot of people. He’s not afraid to talk pitching with the pitchers. He’s not afraid to give honest feedback. He’s one of the best guys that I’ve been around and played with, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he finds his way back and makes an impact.”

Carpenter, who was in a walking boot after the game, said there’s no timeframe yet for a possible return and he would first need to see a foot specialist. Carpenter began the night hitting .307 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in just 127 at-bats.

“My mindset is that this won’t be the end for me here this year. I’m hopeful that I can come back and contribute,” he said.

Even without Carpenter, the Yankees had plenty of punch to stop their longest losing streak of the season.

Donaldson and Benintendi got it started as New York knocked around Logan Gilbert for seven earned runs and 10 hits — six for extra bases. That was plenty for Taillon (11-2), who scattered three hits over seven innings.

New York manager Aaron Boone held a team meeting ahead of the series opener in Seattle after the Yankees were swept in St. Louis last weekend. His message was mostly a reminder the Bronx Bombers are arguably the most talented team in the American League and following the trade deadline have the pieces to make this a special season.

Message received.

“It was a nice little get-together pregame. We went out there with a ton of energy,” Taillon said.

Donaldson had a two-run single in his first at-bat, launched his 11th home run with two outs in the third and hit the first of three consecutive doubles in the fifth that ended Gilbert’s night.

“The last two weeks I’ve felt like my at-bats have certainly been more consistent,” Donaldson said.

Benintendi’s two-out double in the third inning scored Gleyber Torres, and his double over the head of left fielder Jesse Winker in the fifth scored two and was the final batter for Gilbert.

Seattle’s young right-hander gave up a season high in runs and hits. It was the first time in 23 starts this season that Gilbert (10-5) failed to pitch at least five innings.

“I guess it was a matter of execution. They hit some good pitches that I made, and, of course, when you leave it over the middle or get behind in the count, good hitters are going to hit it,” Gilbert said.

Taillon gave up solo home runs to Mitch Haniger in the first and Cal Raleigh in the seventh, but otherwise avoided major damage. J.P. Crawford worked an 11-pitch, bases-loaded walk in the fourth to plate a run, and Raleigh followed with a long fly ball that had home run distance but was pulled slightly foul.

Otherwise, Taillon cruised. He walked three and struck out six in winning his first start since beating Boston on July 16.

Judge connected in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 1B Anthony Rizzo was out of the lineup for the fourth straight game due to an ongoing back issue. Boone said the hope is Rizzo will have improved enough to return to the lineup Tuesday. Rizzo missed time in July with the same lower-back issue.

Mariners: Winker left in the fifth due to back spasms. He was replaced by Jake Lamb. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Winker is day-to-day. … LHP Ryan Borucki exited in the ninth in the middle of an at-bat with a forearm strain after throwing a pitch to Benintendi. … Servais said CF Julio Rodriguez was going to take additional swings before Monday’s game to get a gauge on where he’s at with his wrist injury. Rodriguez could get activated Wednesday or Seattle could use Thursday’s off day and bring him back Friday. … INF/OF Dylan Moore (back spasms) is expected to come off the injured list Wednesday. … LHP Matthew Boyd (elbow) threw live batting practice as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery last September. Boyd’s next step is expected to be a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (9-4, 3.56 ERA) looks to rebound from his last start in which he allowed six runs in the first inning against Seattle. Cole is 6-3 with a 2.48 ERA in 10 career starts against the Mariners.

Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (5-4, 2.95) makes his first start at home since being acquired from Cincinnati. Castillo allowed three runs and struck out eight over 6 2/3 innings last week at Yankee Stadium in his first start for Seattle.

