MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey will undergo surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, a person familiar with the diagnosis told The Associated Press.

Ramsey was injured and he was carted off the field at the end of Miami’s practice on Thursday. The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t released details, said the severity of Ramsey’s injury will be determined during surgery.

Miami opens the season on September 10 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ramsey collided with receiver Tyreek Hill during an 11-on-11 drill. Ramsey went down grabbing at his left knee and was attended to by trainers.

Ramsey was helped up but didn’t appear to put any weight on the leg. He was carted back to the locker room as Miami’s second full-team practice of training camp closed.

“I’ll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time!” Ramsey tweeted Thursday evening. “This SO minor for God’s child! I trust fully & know He got me! I’m forever grateful to worship His name!”

The Dolphins acquired the All-Pro cornerback Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March.

Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, had 77 tackles and four interceptions during the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning 2021 season. Last season, he had a career-high 88 tackles and four interceptions.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

