IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa dropped out of the AP top 10 after suffering a defeat at home against previously unranked Purdue on Saturday.

Iowa (6-1) fell from No. 2 to No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday. The Hawkeyes lost to Purdue 24-7.

Iowa State (4-2) is ranked No. 31 after beating Kansas State 33-20 in Manhattan.

Iowa plays at Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. Iowa State hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

AP TOP 25

Georgia Cincinnati Oklahoma Alabama Ohio State Michigan Penn State Oklahoma State Michigan State Oregon Iowa Ole Miss Notre Dame Coastal Carolina Kentucky Wake Forest Texas A&M North Carolina State Auburn Baylor SMU San Diego State Pittsburgh UTSA Purdue