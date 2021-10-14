Another overlooked Hawkeye makes his mark

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Des Moines Public Schools District reimplemented a mask mandate on September 15. Just a couple weeks later, the school district terminated a teacher's contract at the October 5 school board meeting.

Alex Petersen is the teacher who was fired from the school. He was a Welding Technology and Skill Trades teacher. In response to his termination Petersen said, "Above all things I trust in God who sustains me and my family, I'm secure in my decision to stand against this mask mandate and any other mandate in opposition of freedom. No one lost but the students."