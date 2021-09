DES MOINES, Iowa -- In many circles, Iowa is the national gold standard when it comes to legislative and congressional boundary redistricting. It occurs every ten years and is based off census data. On Monday, the public had a chance to weigh in. Even though there were just five public speakers, one request was made clear from all of them.

“I believe Iowa has always had fair redistricting policies in the past and I'd like to keep the politics out of it, stick with the way we've done redistricting in the past,” said Iowa voter Elizabeth Ahrens.