Ankeny, Valley, Waukee and Dowling were among the boys teams that advanced in Class 4A substate play on Friday night.

Waukee topped Marshalltown, 54-48. The Warriors will face Ankeny in one substate final on Tuesday. The Hawks won a battle of defending state champions over Norwalk, 48-40.

Valley beat Urbandale, 62-46. The Tigers get Dowling in their substate final on Tuesday. The Maroons throttled East, 75-39.