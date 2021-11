Friday at the UNI-Dome, the first-ever Class 5A state champion will be crowned – in a rematch of last year’s Class 4A title game.

It will either be Ankeny repeating, or Southeast Polk breaking through. The Hawks have had the edge lately, with a 42-14 win in last year’s 4A championship game, and a 21-7 win over the Rams on WHO’s Football Friday Primetime in September.

Kickoff between SEP and Ankeny is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday.