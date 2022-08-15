ANKENY – The past two seasons, the Ankeny Hawks have finished as champions and runners-up. The Hawks are an elite team in Class 5A, with a roster capable of another deep run at state.

Ankeny returns J.J. Kohl at QB; the future Iowa State Cyclone stands 6’7″ tall, and his stock keeps growing too. The Hawks also added transfers Jazan Williams and Jamison Patton. Williams, a RB, played at Cedar Rapids Kennedy last year rushing for more than 1,200 yards. Patton, the former Roosevelt QB, will be a featured WR for Kohl and also play DB. Patton has also already committed to Iowa State football.

Ankeny opens the season August 26th at Waukee against the Warriors.