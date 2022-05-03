ANKENY — The Hawks and Jaguars packed the pitch on Tuesday night, even if they fell short of their ultimate goal.
Mark Freund has the story from Ankeny Stadium, where the Hawk boys beat Centennial in overtime, and the Jaguar girls edged Ankeny.
by: Mark Freund
Posted:
Updated:
ANKENY — The Hawks and Jaguars packed the pitch on Tuesday night, even if they fell short of their ultimate goal.
Mark Freund has the story from Ankeny Stadium, where the Hawk boys beat Centennial in overtime, and the Jaguar girls edged Ankeny.