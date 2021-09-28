Ankeny moves to No. 1 in AP football rankings

ANKENY, Iowa — There’s a new No. 1 team in Class 5A football. The Ankeny Hawks jumped over undefeated Cedar Rapids Kennedy to claim the top spot in this week’s Associated Press Top Ten.

Ankeny has played a more challenging schedule than Kennedy, and in the past two weeks beat previous No. 1 Southeast Polk by 14 points and No. 10 Roosevelt by 43 points.

Find rankings for all seven Iowa high school football classes below.

Class 5A Rankings

Ranking Record Previous 1. Ankeny 4-1 2 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-0 1 3. Iowa City High 5-0 3 4. Southeast Polk 4-1 4 5. West Des Moines Valley 4-1 5 6. Marion Linn-Mar 5-0 6 7. Cedar Falls 4-1 7 8. Urbandale 4-1 8 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-1 9 10. Ankeny Centennial 3-2 NR

Others receiving votes: West Des Moines Dowling 5. Pleasant Valley 1. Dubuque Senior 1.

Class 4A Rankings

Ranking Record Previous 1. Eldridge North Scott 5-0 1 2. Indianola 5-0 2 3. Bondurant Farrar 5-0 3 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-1 T4 5. Waverly-Shell Rock 4-1 6 6. Winterset 4-1 9 7. Fort Madison 5-0 10 8. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 3-2 7 9. Norwalk 4-1 NR 10. Clear Creek-Amana 4-1 NR

Others receiving votes: Spencer 12. Burlington 11. Newton 6. Epworth Western Dubuque 5. Fort Dodge 1. Glenwood 1. Pella 1. Webster City 1.

Class 3A Rankings

Ranking Record Previous 1. Harlan 5-0 1 2. Boyden-Hull-RV 5-0 2 3. Solon 5-0 3 4. Humboldt 5-0 4 5. Manchester West Delaware 4-1 5 6. Independence 5-0 6 7. Nevada 5-0 7 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-1 8 9. Adel ADM 4-1 T9 10. Algona 4-1 T9

Others receiving votes: Creston 3. Davenport Assumption 3. Van Horne Benton 1.

Class 2A Rankings

Ranking Record Previous 1. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 5-0 2 2. O-A BCIG 4-1 4 3. Waukon 4-1 5 4. Spirit Lake 4-1 1 5. State Center West Marshall 4-1 6 6. Greene County 4-1 8 7. Estherville-Lincoln Central 3-2 3 8. Pocahontas Area 4-1 7 9. Orange City Unity Christian 4-1 T10 10. West Union North Fayette 4-1 NR

Others receiving votes: Osceola Clarke 9. Inwood West Lyon 8. Williamsburg 1. Central Lyon-GLR 1.

Class 1A Rankings

Ranking Record Previous 1. Van Meter 5-0 1 2. Underwood 5-0 2 3. Sigourney-Keota 5-0 4 4. Iowa City Regina 5-0 3 5. Dike-New Hartford 5-0 5 6. Dyersville Beckman 5-0 7 7. Denver 5-0 8 8. AC-GC 3-0 10 (tie) Hawarden West Sioux 4-1 9 10. Pella Christian 4-1 6

Others receiving votes: Eldon Cardinal 11. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 6. Waterloo Columbus 4. West Branch 3. Treynor 2. South Central Calhoun 1.

Class A Rankings

Ranking Record Previous 1. Britt West Hancock 5-0 1 2. Troy Mills North Linn 5-0 2 3. Moville Woodbury Central 5-0 3 4. Traer North Tama 5-0 5 5. Grundy Center 4-1 6 6. Logan-Magnolia 4-1 7 7. North Butler 5-0 9 8. Lisbon 4-1 10 9. Earlham 4-1 NR 10. Hartley HMS 4-1 NR

Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 12. Ogden 9. Belle Plaine 6. Southwest Valley 4. Winthrop East Buchanan 4. Paullina South O’Brien 3. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 2.

Class 8-Man

Ranking Record Previous 1. Anita CAM 5-0 1 2. Montezuma 5-0 2 3. Easton Valley 5-0 4 4. Remsen Saint Mary’s 5-0 T5 5. Audubon 4-1 3 6. Newell-Fonda 5-0 T5 7. Lenox 5-0 8 8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 5-0 9 9. Wayland WACO 6-0 10 10. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 5-0 NR

Others receiving votes: Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 7. Lansing Kee 6. Baxter 4. Janesville 3. North English English Valleys 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 1.