Ankeny moves to No. 1 in AP football rankings

ANKENY, Iowa — There’s a new No. 1 team in Class 5A football. The Ankeny Hawks jumped over undefeated Cedar Rapids Kennedy to claim the top spot in this week’s Associated Press Top Ten.

Ankeny has played a more challenging schedule than Kennedy, and in the past two weeks beat previous No. 1 Southeast Polk by 14 points and No. 10 Roosevelt by 43 points.

Find rankings for all seven Iowa high school football classes below.

Class 5A Rankings

RankingRecordPrevious
1. Ankeny4-12
2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy5-01
3. Iowa City High5-03
4. Southeast Polk4-14
5. West Des Moines Valley4-15
6. Marion Linn-Mar5-06
7. Cedar Falls4-17
8. Urbandale4-18
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie4-19
10. Ankeny Centennial 3-2NR

Others receiving votes: West Des Moines Dowling 5. Pleasant Valley 1. Dubuque Senior 1.

Class 4A Rankings

RankingRecordPrevious
1. Eldridge North Scott5-01
2. Indianola5-02
3. Bondurant Farrar5-03
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier4-1T4
5. Waverly-Shell Rock4-16
6. Winterset4-19
7. Fort Madison5-010
8. Council Bluffs Lewis Central3-27
9. Norwalk4-1NR
10. Clear Creek-Amana4-1NR

Others receiving votes: Spencer 12. Burlington 11. Newton 6. Epworth Western Dubuque 5. Fort Dodge 1. Glenwood 1. Pella 1. Webster City 1.

Class 3A Rankings

RankingRecordPrevious
1. Harlan5-01
2. Boyden-Hull-RV5-02
3. Solon5-03
4. Humboldt5-04
5. Manchester West Delaware4-15
6. Independence5-06
7. Nevada5-07
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton4-18
9. Adel ADM4-1T9
10. Algona4-1T9

Others receiving votes: Creston 3. Davenport Assumption 3. Van Horne Benton 1.

Class 2A Rankings

RankingRecordPrevious
1. Southeast Valley, Gowrie5-02
2. O-A BCIG4-14
3. Waukon4-15
4. Spirit Lake4-11
5. State Center West Marshall4-16
6. Greene County4-18
7. Estherville-Lincoln Central3-23
8. Pocahontas Area4-17
9. Orange City Unity Christian4-1T10
10. West Union North Fayette4-1NR

Others receiving votes: Osceola Clarke 9. Inwood West Lyon 8. Williamsburg 1. Central Lyon-GLR 1.

Class 1A Rankings

RankingRecordPrevious
1. Van Meter5-01
2. Underwood5-02
3. Sigourney-Keota5-04
4. Iowa City Regina5-03
5. Dike-New Hartford5-05
6. Dyersville Beckman5-07
7. Denver5-08
8. AC-GC3-010
(tie) Hawarden West Sioux4-19
10. Pella Christian4-16

Others receiving votes: Eldon Cardinal 11. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 6. Waterloo Columbus 4. West Branch 3. Treynor 2. South Central Calhoun 1.

Class A Rankings

RankingRecordPrevious
1. Britt West Hancock5-01
2. Troy Mills North Linn5-02
3. Moville Woodbury Central5-03
4. Traer North Tama5-05
5. Grundy Center4-16
6. Logan-Magnolia4-17
7. North Butler5-09
8. Lisbon4-110
9. Earlham4-1NR
10. Hartley HMS4-1NR

Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 12. Ogden 9. Belle Plaine 6. Southwest Valley 4. Winthrop East Buchanan 4. Paullina South O’Brien 3. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 2.

Class 8-Man

RankingRecordPrevious
1. Anita CAM5-01
2. Montezuma5-02
3. Easton Valley5-04
4. Remsen Saint Mary’s5-0T5
5. Audubon4-13
6. Newell-Fonda5-0T5
7. Lenox5-08
8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck5-09
9. Wayland WACO6-010
10. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley5-0NR

Others receiving votes: Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 7. Lansing Kee 6. Baxter 4. Janesville 3. North English English Valleys 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 1.

