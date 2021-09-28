Ankeny moves to No. 1 in AP football rankings

ANKENY, Iowa — There’s a new No. 1 team in Class 5A football. The Ankeny Hawks jumped over undefeated Cedar Rapids Kennedy to claim the top spot in this week’s Associated Press Top Ten.
Ankeny has played a more challenging schedule than Kennedy, and in the past two weeks beat previous No. 1 Southeast Polk by 14 points and No. 10 Roosevelt by 43 points.
Find rankings for all seven Iowa high school football classes below.
Class 5A Rankings
|Ranking
|Record
|Previous
|1. Ankeny
|4-1
|2
|2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|5-0
|1
|3. Iowa City High
|5-0
|3
|4. Southeast Polk
|4-1
|4
|5. West Des Moines Valley
|4-1
|5
|6. Marion Linn-Mar
|5-0
|6
|7. Cedar Falls
|4-1
|7
|8. Urbandale
|4-1
|8
|9. Cedar Rapids Prairie
|4-1
|9
|10. Ankeny Centennial
|3-2
|NR
Others receiving votes: West Des Moines Dowling 5. Pleasant Valley 1. Dubuque Senior 1.
Class 4A Rankings
|Ranking
|Record
|Previous
|1. Eldridge North Scott
|5-0
|1
|2. Indianola
|5-0
|2
|3. Bondurant Farrar
|5-0
|3
|4. Cedar Rapids Xavier
|4-1
|T4
|5. Waverly-Shell Rock
|4-1
|6
|6. Winterset
|4-1
|9
|7. Fort Madison
|5-0
|10
|8. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
|3-2
|7
|9. Norwalk
|4-1
|NR
|10. Clear Creek-Amana
|4-1
|NR
Others receiving votes: Spencer 12. Burlington 11. Newton 6. Epworth Western Dubuque 5. Fort Dodge 1. Glenwood 1. Pella 1. Webster City 1.
Class 3A Rankings
|Ranking
|Record
|Previous
|1. Harlan
|5-0
|1
|2. Boyden-Hull-RV
|5-0
|2
|3. Solon
|5-0
|3
|4. Humboldt
|5-0
|4
|5. Manchester West Delaware
|4-1
|5
|6. Independence
|5-0
|6
|7. Nevada
|5-0
|7
|8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|4-1
|8
|9. Adel ADM
|4-1
|T9
|10. Algona
|4-1
|T9
Others receiving votes: Creston 3. Davenport Assumption 3. Van Horne Benton 1.
Class 2A Rankings
|Ranking
|Record
|Previous
|1. Southeast Valley, Gowrie
|5-0
|2
|2. O-A BCIG
|4-1
|4
|3. Waukon
|4-1
|5
|4. Spirit Lake
|4-1
|1
|5. State Center West Marshall
|4-1
|6
|6. Greene County
|4-1
|8
|7. Estherville-Lincoln Central
|3-2
|3
|8. Pocahontas Area
|4-1
|7
|9. Orange City Unity Christian
|4-1
|T10
|10. West Union North Fayette
|4-1
|NR
Others receiving votes: Osceola Clarke 9. Inwood West Lyon 8. Williamsburg 1. Central Lyon-GLR 1.
Class 1A Rankings
|Ranking
|Record
|Previous
|1. Van Meter
|5-0
|1
|2. Underwood
|5-0
|2
|3. Sigourney-Keota
|5-0
|4
|4. Iowa City Regina
|5-0
|3
|5. Dike-New Hartford
|5-0
|5
|6. Dyersville Beckman
|5-0
|7
|7. Denver
|5-0
|8
|8. AC-GC
|3-0
|10
|(tie) Hawarden West Sioux
|4-1
|9
|10. Pella Christian
|4-1
|6
Others receiving votes: Eldon Cardinal 11. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 6. Waterloo Columbus 4. West Branch 3. Treynor 2. South Central Calhoun 1.
Class A Rankings
|Ranking
|Record
|Previous
|1. Britt West Hancock
|5-0
|1
|2. Troy Mills North Linn
|5-0
|2
|3. Moville Woodbury Central
|5-0
|3
|4. Traer North Tama
|5-0
|5
|5. Grundy Center
|4-1
|6
|6. Logan-Magnolia
|4-1
|7
|7. North Butler
|5-0
|9
|8. Lisbon
|4-1
|10
|9. Earlham
|4-1
|NR
|10. Hartley HMS
|4-1
|NR
Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 12. Ogden 9. Belle Plaine 6. Southwest Valley 4. Winthrop East Buchanan 4. Paullina South O’Brien 3. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 2.
Class 8-Man
|Ranking
|Record
|Previous
|1. Anita CAM
|5-0
|1
|2. Montezuma
|5-0
|2
|3. Easton Valley
|5-0
|4
|4. Remsen Saint Mary’s
|5-0
|T5
|5. Audubon
|4-1
|3
|6. Newell-Fonda
|5-0
|T5
|7. Lenox
|5-0
|8
|8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|5-0
|9
|9. Wayland WACO
|6-0
|10
|10. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley
|5-0
|NR
Others receiving votes: Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 7. Lansing Kee 6. Baxter 4. Janesville 3. North English English Valleys 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 1.