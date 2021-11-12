Ankeny beats Valley 35-13 to advance to 5A championship

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Ankeny defeated Valley 35-13 to advance to the 5A state championship game.

Ankeny pulled away from Valley with two touchdowns late in the 4th quarter. Ankeny led 14-10 at halftime and outscored Valley 21-3 in the second half.

Ankeny’s Colin Kadolph rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He added a touchdown catch and a kickoff return for touchdown. Ankeny quarterback J.J. Kohl completed 6 of 10 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Brady McCullough also caught a touchdown for Ankeny.

Valley quarterback Mason Morrow completed 16 of 32 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. Eli Raridon caught Valley’s only touchdown and finished with 8 receptions for 60 yards. Dion Hutch rushed for 47 yards.

Ankeny improves to 10-2 overall. Valley ends the season at 9-3.

Ankeny will play the winner of the Southeast Polk-Iowa City High semifinal matchup. The Hawks will look to defend their state title.

The 5A state championship game is Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. at the UNI-Dome.