Ankeny Beats Southeast Polk 42-14 to Win 4A State Title

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Ankeny defeated Southeast Polk 42-14 to win the school’s third state football championship Friday night.

Ankeny’s offense was too strong in the victory over the Rams. Ankeny quarterback Jase Bauer threw a touchdown and rushed for 158 yards and two more touchdowns. Ankeny running back Arland Bruce ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Bruce also caught 7 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Southeast Polk quarterback Jaxon Dailey threw for 157 yards and a touchdown and also added a rushing touchdown. Southeast Polk running back Titus Christiansen rushed for 124 yards.

This is Ankeny’s third state championship and the first since the school split in 2013. Southeast Polk finishes runner-up for the second time in school history.

Ankeny also ended Southeast Polk’s undefeated season. Ankeny finished the year 11-1 overall. Southeast Polk ends the season 10-1.

