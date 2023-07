For the second-straight night, there was an upset of a top-ranked baseball team in Ankeny.

Wednesday night saw Ames knock off No. 1 Ankeny Centennial to advance to the Class 4A state baseball tournament. It’s the Little Cyclones’ first trip to state since 1995 – 28 years ago.

In Class 3A, North Polk got out to a quick start en route to a 7-1 win over Gilbert.

Both the Comets and Little Cyclones will play at state next week at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.