DES MOINES — Ames put a loud exclamation point on an incredible season.

Led by Tamin Lipsey’s triple-double, the Little Cyclones beat Johnston 68-37 on Friday night, claiming the Class 4A state championship.

Lipsey, an Iowa State commit, scored 11 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the game, the result of which was never in doubt after the first quarter. Ames led by as many as 35 points.

Trevion LaBeaux added 18 points for the Little Cyclones, who claim their first state championship since Harrison Barnes and Doug McDermott led the school to back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

Trey Lewis scored 15 points for Johnston.

Ames finishes 23-3.